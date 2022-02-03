Weyhrauch will continue efforts for community betterment
Dear Editor,
My name is Kandace Weyhrauch and I recently applied to be a member of the Downtown Revitalization Committee. I had my Zoom interview on Monday January 24th with Mayor Pro Tem Farinha and Councilwoman Homen. At the start of the interview, I asked them both if it would be alright for us to put our differences aside for the sake of the interview and the city. I also informed them that I have no personal issues with either of them and all the pressure I have been putting on them is strictly for McCord's accountability and the best interests of the city. They both agreed and the interview started. It was a series of 5 or 6 questions in which both interviewers took turns. The last two questions were changed during the interview but I was informed all candidates would be asked the same questions. This led me to believe I was the first interview of the day. Overall, it was a good experience. Even if I am not chosen for the appointment to the committee, I will still continue all of my other efforts throughout the city. I will also continue my fight to hold our mayor accountable for his actions no matter the outcome because it truly is the right thing to do. I am thankful for the opportunity and experience to interview for the position and I look forward to seeing our downtown revitalized!
Kandace
Patterson, CA
District versus developer
Editor:
Reading the article in the last week’s Irrigator picked my interest. The public should be aware that the Patterson School District has so much money they are purchasing several commercial office buildings in Keystone Park not providing class rooms or added teachers. Speaking to the developer they met with the superintendent over one and a half years ago to work out providing future school sites, to-date they have failed to meet with the developer. Our children are not a priority.
Council member Alves has been on the council for only a year. The City Attorney is not advising the council about conflict of interest. When your personal income is a faction on a city project you must not participate on the project nor vote. The city does not need any more bad publicity or the Grand Jury looking into our city.
Pat D. Maisetti
Patterson, CA
TID infrastructure, development
So, Patterson has approved the building of 500 new homes. I have no problem with our city becoming larger but first we must have the infrastructure in place to serve what is already here. In order to do this T.I.D. (Turlock Irrigation District) must improve service. Twice this winter we have lost electricity in parts of Walker Ranch. The first time it was during a storm so I can understand that. The second time there was no storm. It only affected parts of Walker Ranch. The homes on the street behind us still had power. The power was out for several hours and we had no heat (it was very cold) and we were concerned about losing the food in our refrigerator and freezers. So in summary, how can we build new neighborhoods when T.I.D. can not properly serve what is already here? I hope T.I.D. can improve service before taking on more customers.
Joe Jurzenski
Patterson, CA
