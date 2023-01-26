Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Patterson’s Deputy Director of Public works Robert Andrade for his thoughtfulness in sending some nice crew members to El Solyo Village on Jan. 13, 2023.
It was quite a surprise to see them show up at my patio area because I know I didn’t call them.
With all the flooding that happened during the week and a forecast for more heavy rains, Mr. Andrade cared for the safety of the residents here who were in possible jeopardy of flooding from Salado Creek!
His men were proficient and friendly while doing their job.
These city employees did this because it’s the right thing to do, not because of the recognition or press that they would receive!
Ramona Casado
Patterson
