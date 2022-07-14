“Outdoors for All” initiative inspiring
Dear Editor,
The Irrigator published an article, "State Parks awards $57 million to advance California’s “Outdoors for All” initiative" and I truly enjoyed it. I am 20 years old and my generation, and upcoming ones of course, are the future of our country. Something that caught my eye was the Invest in Me grant partnership that focuses on the empowerment of young women in Patterson through volunteer and service-learning activities.
You included a quote by Wade Crowfoot, the Secretary of Natural Resources, that really stood out to me as I agree with it completely: “Delivering services across the state – including in many communities currently without adequate outdoor programs – will make a real, lasting difference in the lives of young people and all residents. I am especially excited about empowering young people to explore their leadership potential. It’s one more way the state of California is working to improve the lives of all Californians.”
Everything said, I agree with and I am so excited that this has been published. More people need to know about the current actions made to improve our country. This is such a big deal and without it, no one would be inspired to make progress in our world. I am still young and truly appreciate what the State Park has done. Not everyone is as fortunate as others so this is amazing. We all deserve to further our education. Yes, this is just for California but it’s inspiring to all. Thank you so much.
Christabelle Malek
Turlock
