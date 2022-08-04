Since I have started attending the local city council meetings, I am quickly learning that elected representatives do not really care to be questioned. From one city council member stating that, “if you don’t like it, adapt with drinking water or, perhaps Patterson may not be your ideal place to live” to our mayor implying that you are unreasonable if you question a resolution that is presented and voted on each month.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I thought our elected representatives are suppose to represent the citizens. Local government is where we can have the most impact, but not if our local elected representatives do not even listen to those who they are elected to represent.
Not sure what I am talking about? Be sure to attend a city council meeting, speak during the public comment period, and see what kind of response you receive. The agenda states that the “council will take no action other than referring the item to staff for study and analysis and may place the item on a future agenda.” Our mayor even told one citizen at a recent meeting that “if you have a question, you can email the council and/or the city manager.” But when you do email, you do not always receive a response.
So, are these the people that you want to represent you at the city level? I hope you take this into consideration in November when we have a chance to reshape our city council and mayor.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
