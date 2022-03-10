Dear Editor,
I wanted to thank the Patterson Little League for a great Opening Day this past Saturday. My youngest son is just beginning t-ball and he had a blast! It was heartwarming to see so many Pattersonites out having a wonderful time with their family. I was moved to see everyone stand in respect for the national anthem, and I was blessed to hear them recite a Little League pledge that begins with, "I trust in God. I love my country." What a great experience for the girls and boys of Patterson. May God bless America, and may God bless the families of Patterson!
Respectfully,
Timothy Benefield Sr
Patterson
