We the People
I don’t ever remember learning in school about the importance of our local government. So much emphasis on Civics in the public school system is spent teaching children about the federal government. In reality though, we really need to be teaching our children, and learning ourselves about the importance of local government.
Key decisions are made that affect our community at the local level. What types of businesses are approved to be built in our city, how many houses will be built, how many schools will be built, how many parks we will have, bicycle and pedestrian paths approved or not, repairs of our streets, how much money that can be spent from the city budget, whether a cell tower can be built on public property, etc.
Recently, for the March 15th city council meeting, I looked up the city council agenda and was surprised to learn that there was a 293 agenda packet that outlines everything to be approved and discussed at the city council meeting. I wonder if our mayor and each one of the city council members takes the time to read through the entire agenda packet before the city council meeting?
How many of the residents of our city have sat down with their city council member and talked about the concerns we have about the future of our city?
The ruling authority in our country is “We the People”. We need to hold these elected representatives accountable for the decisions they are making.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
