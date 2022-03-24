April 10, 2022 marks 30 years after a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four month long coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries. My gait and speech is not perfect, and I read lips.
Years of therapy and personal strength paid off. Inspiring people is my goal.
In 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats with First Responders and at schools and groups in six cities for fourteen years teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also had letters in California newspapers between 2007 and 2020 reminding readers to drive sober.
The 21st century made history like no other. California had disasters: companies declared bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, wildfires (e.g., Mile Fire), etc. People are tired of the “new normal”.
My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes for my work: three certificates and a prestigious medal from the law enforcement. Adapt to the changes and the future will benefit you.
Lori Martin
Tracy
