West makes outlandish claim
After circling the Plaza in his car to yell at Patterson citizens exercising their first amendment rights a few weeks ago, “private citizen” Ron West is at it again; this time attacking Patterson’s families in writing. Mr. West is not just a private citizen. He serves the City of Patterson and all its citizens as the Chair of our Planning Commission – appointed by our City Council. In this role, he is expected to listen to all the community members he serves.
Mr. West makes the outlandish claim that developers “do not pay” school fees. This is untrue. As someone who spent decades working for home builders, Chairman West knows statutory school fees are required for residential development in California and adjusted annually by the State Allocation Board. What bothers Mr. West is that these fees must be absorbed and will cut into a developer’s profit or passed along to their future customers. In other words, increasing a builder’s profit margin is Mr. West’s top priority, not building quality schools for the community he is supposed to be representing. This is disappointing, but it should not be a surprise.
In 1979, as President of the Modesto Apartment Association and Planning Director for homebuilder Bright Development, Mr. West was making similar arguments on behalf of developers. He is now championing these erroneous claims as a city appointed planning commissioner. In a 1990 interview with the Modesto Bee, West was again complaining about the cost of school fees while he was developing a housing project in Riverbank for home builder Kaufman and Broad. That same year, his employer posted record earnings of $1.7 billion ($3.8 billion in 2022, when adjusted for inflation). Today, Kaufman and Broad is the largest homebuilder in California and one of the largest in the world. Despite record-setting profits for the building industry during his career in development, one can still find Mr. West reciting a litany of complaints on behalf of landlords and developers regarding their inability to pay required school fees. This thinly veiled attempt to shirk responsibility is not a recipe for sound economic development in Patterson. It’s community plundering.
Earlier in his career, Mr. West publicly stated, “Housing is not the problem, people are. You can’t make people go away; you’ve got to start from there.” Perhaps the real problem is Mr. West’s perspective. The free market and community responsibility are not mutually exclusive. Developers have a legal obligation to contribute their fair share towards the construction of quality schools in the neighborhoods they build, and citizens need to have a voice in this process. Patterson’s students, families, and taxpayers deserve better. Our district will continue collaborating with reputable developers and city staff who genuinely care about our community, our schools, and our collective future – but we will not be silenced by industry shills. These decades-old excuses from Chairman West are no longer credible.
Amanda Lozano, President
Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees
Save Our Schools
Teachers are being pushed to their limits, in the beginning of my senior year, the classrooms were overpopulated with 50 plus students. Imagine this but it gets worse when Patterson is adding 9,000 homes to be built but no schools are being made when we already educate 6,800 and more. This is a bad thing because we don't have enough teachers as it is and our schools won't be able to handle all of the students that are coming over to Patterson. There was a protest to fight for the teachers and the school district because they were given no money to build a new school at least for the amount of new students that will be entering our district. Parents, students, and teachers were at this protest, one parent said that moving forward is a good thing but it must happen responsibly.
My solution is that the city council needs to come together and pay a good amount of money so we can build a new school and have a better teaching experience for our students. I have two younger brothers and I do not want them to have to deal with this so it's better to take action now. Rally attendees said they want the housing developers to pay the school building fees as well. If we don't do something now, the teachers would be pushed to their limits and would have to manage more than 50 plus students per class period. A representative with the schools district said class size said limits are already at capacity of 75% of students which come from low income homes.
Jacob Hernandez
Patterson
Women’s choice
A women's right to abortion should not be in the hands of the government and we as a community should be fully aware of the consequences if this case were to be overturned.
The issue is that the government is re-evaluating the original Roe v. Wade case. This case initially took place in 1970 at the Texas state courthouse which was then appealed and presented to the U.S. Supreme Court. The original ruling of the case ruled in favor of making abortion legal.
Despite this case being closed and the decision being made by the U.S. Supreme Court the state of Oklahoma recently in the year 2022 made abortion illegal. This case is being appealed once again and the decision is yet to be decided.
There have been many U.S. Supreme Court cases that have made headlines for several newspapers but this specific case has gained the attention of many as it will affect the lives of billions of women across the country. The Roe v. Wade case in particular has brought the attention of millions of U.S. citizens of all ages from young teenagers to elders who have lived and experienced this case when it first occurred in the 1970s.
In the efforts to win this case I have witnessed that mass media and public opinion have become popular in the hopes that the government will be influenced to rule in the favor of keeping abortion legal.
However, despite our efforts as a social community, there was an apparent “leak” of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. This leak loosely stated that abortion will be considered illegal across the entire country.
We must not stop posting and spreading attention through social media and protests. Although we may not be in the courthouse we must continue to fight for our rights.
Makeila Taafua
Patterson
