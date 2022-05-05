Crossing guards are school’s job
Dear Editor:
In the Patterson Irrigator April 21, 2022 there was a picture of school crossing guards. Why is the city recreation department doing school crossing guards, that is the school’s jobs.
I understand Mr. Pierson is a city employee working for the recreation department. He works in the Hammon Senior Center. Should his efforts be on seniors and recreation not school activities?
This is another example of how Patterson is out of touch with its citizens and their needs.
Karen Markum
Patterson
