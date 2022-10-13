Campo addresses forum remarks
Dear Editor,
I will always advocate for a woman's right to choose, reproductive rights, and healthcare for all. I make no excuses for my beliefs and realize not everyone agrees with me. However, stating my personal beliefs at the Candidates Forum at the end of my closing remarks was poor judgement on my part. Since I've been a part of this event, I've always stressed the purpose of the event as informative, educational, and especially non-partisan in order to promote a more informed constituency.
I sincerely apologize to anyone whom I offended. Although I can easily argue my emotions took over my logic, I have no excuse. I know better.
I want to express my best wishes to all candidates who participated in the event. It takes commitment, dedication, and a love for community to run for office.
Becky Campo
Patterson
Stolen campaign signs, disgusting
As someone who has recently become a participatory member of local politics and community events, I have found a culture of spirited people who disagree but nonetheless care for Patterson and its wellbeing. I am saddened and angered to see that this culture turned out to be much more toxic than I previously perceived.
Jessica Romero who is running for City Council in District B -against Al Parham- had dozens of her signs stolen off of her supporter's private property. This occurred during the night by thugs dressed in black, and riding bicycles.
I sincerely hope these signs are returned, and this disgusting behavior ends. We as a community must come together and condemn these actions.
Patterson is above this.
Adolfo Virgen
Patterson
Politicians according to Mark Twain
Something to Think about on Election Day...
To quote Mark Twain “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” Think about it.
Donna Thompson
Patterson
Clauzel has vested interest
After reading more about Michael Clauzel, I am convinced he will be best as our mayor of Patterson for the next term. He has a vested interest in this community as this is where he has installed his most precious family.
I so admire that he has served his country in Iraq. Then he came home and served in law enforcement. Obviously, he has first hand experience on safety for our community. The fact that he is fluent in Spanish is icing on this retired Spanish teacher’s cake.
My vote is for change and allowing other voices to be heard in Patterson. I believe that will happen when we elect Michael Clauzel for mayor. Your vote matters!
Mary Solorio Brandt, retired Spanish teacher
Patterson
City Manager pay raise comparison
By a unanimous vote of the full city council Mr. Irwin the Patterson City Manager was given a three percent raise and a seven-year contract. Three of the current council members want your vote to be placed back on the council.
Having researched salaries of Ceres, Turlock, and Modesto, I find a disturbing salary gap for the size and populations.
Patterson population in 2021 was 22,309, Kenneth Irwin City Manager total pay with benefits is 288,305.05 with his new raise he will be making about 297,000
Ceres population in 2021 was 48,355 Thomas Westbrook total benefits makes 226,926.
Modesto population in 2021 214,485 Joseph Lopez with two assistant city managers makes 347,988.75 salary and benefits.
Mr. Irwin does not live in the Patterson proper. He takes his income to another city. The city attorney said they are changing the city ordinance as the city manager is not required to live in town.
It’s apparent the current council did not do any investigating or comparing other city managers’ salaries. How can we vote council members back in office when tax dollars mean so little.
Vote new people in office we need a interested council who cares how the city money is spent.
Pat Maisetti, former Patterson Mayor
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.