Candidates act like little kids
Not so long ago, when we had to vote, the candidates told us who they were, where they came from, what they worked for, what they wanted to accomplish.
But now, they never tell us who they are, what they want, what they want to accomplish, they only tell lies, have bad words and false pictures about their opponents, they act like little kids, if they don’t get what they want, they start crying.
And we have to vote for these people and trust them?!
Trudy de Groot
Patterson
Support for Clauzel
Dear Editor:
Marilyn and I had the opportunity to sit down and have a wonderful conversation with Michael “Mike” Clauzel the other day. Mike is a dynamic individual who is running for mayor of our community. While our community has grown significantly over the past 20 years much of the growth has been at the cost of inadequate planning, contentious negotiations with affected parties and communication with the community itself.
Mike will provide our city with a significant amount of experience in government planning and collaborating with multiple government agencies in project management and execution. This is what he does for a living currently. We need to have a long-term vision of what we want as a community and get there with collaboration amongst all those parties who will be affected by the growth.
Marilyn and I support Mike as our Mayor. Please join us in voting for Michael Clauzel as Patterson’s Mayor on November 8th.
Sincerely,
William and Marilyn Hoobler
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.