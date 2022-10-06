Farinha is an experienced leader
Former mayor Pat Maisetti is misguiding the community with her incessant letters to the editor. Mayor Pro-tem Dominic Farinha possesses a master’s degree in city Planning from Cal Poly and 15 years of dedicated council service and yet Ms. Maisetti believes some cop from San Francisco without any practical or applicable municipal governance experience would somehow be a better choice for mayor. I think not!
Wanting a title and being qualified for such title are two very, very different things!
The preposterous notion that electing a qualified candidate such as Dominic Farinha would yield a vacancy without the consent of the people’s vote should be dismissed as “hyperbole” plain and simple!
The power of appointment is given to the council by the people who voted them in their seats in the first place. This very task has been in practice throughout our country’s history at every level.
It’s my understanding that Ms. Maisetti doesn’t even live in the city limits so she can’t vote for any candidates, there are not any districts within city limits that she could legally cast a vote.
Ramona Casado
Patterson
Time to make some big changes!
George Washington never wanted to be president of the United States, let alone serve two terms. Today, we have elected representatives that have made their positions a life long journey. Are we a better country because of it? I do not believe so. When elected representatives spend all their time on the city council, or in Sacramento, or in Washington DC, they have no idea what life is like for the rest of us that live and work on a daily basis to provide for our families. I believe we have reached a moment in our country where we must vote out any incumbent. If an elected representative has been in office for many, many years, it is time to elect new people to these positions. We currently have a state assemblyman who has abstained from voting on some very key bills in Sacramento. His job is to represent us. If we have taken the time to call his office and given our opinion on these bills, and he still abstains from voting, how effective is he at his job? Be sure to study who you want to represent us in our town, in our state, and in our country as you go to the polls this upcoming November. And then do your part to help keep them accountable once they are elected.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
New leadership for the City
To My Community,
I had the honor and privilege of serving as a Patterson City Councilmember from 2016-2020. I was born and raised in Patterson. It is here that my wife and I are raising our family of five children. I have seen Patterson grow and if you look around town, you’ll see that we are experiencing growth again, but how that growth be managed, is critical.
Our public safety, street improvements, open communication with Patterson Unified School District, our homeless, additional activities for our youth are among some of the top concerns I hear about. We need to attract businesses that will help fund and support these critical elements to our city’s sustainability and continued growth. It will take Councilmembers that are willing to take action and engage with our fellow leaders and you, friends and neighbors. Mike Clauzel is willing to do that for our community. I have spent countless hours with him and see his critical thinking and passion for rolling up his sleeves and getting the work done for Patterson. Mike is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving our country in Iraq and has a background in law enforcement, as a Sheriff's Sergeant. He is also fluent in Spanish, enjoys meeting the community members and interacting with the local community and businesses. I am voting for him for Mayor of Patterson, and I hope you will do the same to move our city forward.
Sincerely,
Josh Naranjo, Patterson Councilmember (2016-2020)
Patterson
