I attend the Patterson City council meetings, it’s obvious the current council is not a council form of government. They refuse to answer any questions. Patterson has a city manager form of government.
If this city is to change and move ahead there must be a change on the council. Three members are up for election. Now is the time to change the mayor. Mr. Farinha has been on the council for years and tried to run for mayor before and was rejected. I am supporting Mike Clauzel, a sheriff officer. He will work with our local sheriff to stop gangs, crime, graffiti. He has the background to do that and make Patterson safer. He plans to work with the county to improve the health needs for a hospital.
What has the current council, including Farinha, done for these needs?
Your vote will make a difference in November. Mike Clauzel will make a change. I will take an unknown who is willing to work for change over a known who has done nothing to make our city safer.
Pat Maisetti
Patterson
