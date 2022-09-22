Appointment or vote?
From my experience serving as mayor for the Patterson city council for 10 years, I’d like to explain how the council seats are filled. If Dominic Farinha wins the mayoral election his council seat will be filled by appointment by the new council. You lose your vote for that new council person.
A prime example of this is when Dennis McCord moved from council to mayor. Mr. Parham was appointed to fill his district seat. This was the second time he was appointed to District B. Your vote was not needed.
Do you want this city to be run by people appointed to the council, or do you as taxpayers want to vote for your representatives?
Pat Maisetti, former mayor
Patterson
