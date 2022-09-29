Support for Farinha and Parham
I would like to give my vote and support to Dominic Farinha and Al Parham for these reasons.
I have lived in Patterson for 23 years now and have watched our city grow. Our family moved here when we had two toddlers; and we added two more in the years to come. Our family has been active in the community for all those years through the Lions Club and other various clubs and organizations. I have watched this city grow from 3 small grocery stores to building a Save Mart and then a Walmart. There are many more businesses in the works and Patterson has grown and continues to grow without a lot of growing pains. It takes a lot of planning to grow the city in the right direction and at the same time not growing too fast to accommodate the needs of all the residents.
I believe the current city council has done an excellent job as far as controlling the growth. As a former school board member, I sat in on some of the planning meetings. With more than a decade of notice of the city's growth, the school district failed to plan for the future. It was discussed and we all knew of the growth.
Dominic and Al have both done a fantastic job.
Grace McCord
Patterson
