Mr. Morgan, 75 of Monterey, Ca. passed away on Wednesday, June 24th in Fresno, CA.
Mr. Morgan was a VA Veteran. He is survived by his son, James Morgan of San Jose CA., two granddaughters, Priseis and Amora both of San Jose CA. and a brother James Davis of Arizona.
