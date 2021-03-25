Libraries to open for browsing and checkout at limited capacities

Most Stanislaus County Libraries will open for browsing and checkout of materials beginning Monday, March 22. Capacities will be limited, in keeping with the State of California’s current guidance for opening. Masks and social distancing will be required. In order to maintain capacity limits, libraries are not equipped for group or extended visits at this time.
“We are so happy to welcome the public back into our buildings,” said Sarah Dentan, county library director. “And we are looking forward to expanding in person offerings as we are able.”
Libraries in Modesto and Salida will be open:
• Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Closed Friday and Sunday
Book returns, which have remained closed in Modesto and Salida, will also reopen on March 22.
Library branches in Ceres, Denair, Empire, Hughson, Keyes, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank and Waterford will be open:
• Monday through Thursday, 12 to 6 p.m.
• Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Closed Saturday and Sunday
Libraries in Denair and Keyes will continue to offer no-contact pick-up of materials only. The Turlock Library remains closed for expansion and renovation.
Library programs such as Story Time and book discussions will continue to be offered in a virtual format at this time.
For more information, please see the library website, www.stanislauslibrary.org or call your library branch.
