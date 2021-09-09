The Stanislaus Country Library is calling on all readers to undertake a challenge—for the entire country to read a collective 100,000 minutes, or nearly 70 days, over the month of September as part of Library Card Sign-Up Month.
The library uses the Beanstack app to track reading times, accepting reading in any format. Reading to yourself, as well as reading to another or listening to an audiobook, counts toward the goal.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic libraries across the world have been forced to restructure, and the Stanislaus libraries in particular have created new innovative ways to promote reading and education. These include the digital library services card, digital escape rooms, and kits to take home for parents to create their own Story Time.
“Stanislaus County Libraries have been awarded several grants for enhanced learning and increased access to information,” reads an August 29 country press release. “Customers can now borrow Wi-Fi hotspots. Parents can check out Read to Me kits to create their own Story Times at home. Kids can borrow a STEAM kit (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) then join a coding class online.”
Other recent progress includes a new library in Empire and a revamped Turlock library.
Now the county is celebrating these things by holding Library Card Sign-Up Month. “Library Card Sign-Up Month brings new hours of operation, including some evening and Saturday hours, and a new library card design," continues the press release. “To celebrate, the entire community is invited to join the Library Card Sign-Up Month Reading Challenge to collectively read 100,000 minutes during the month of September.”
More than a week into September, the challenge is well underway. More information is at http://www.stanislauslibrary.org along with details on how to get a library card.
Will you take the challenge?
