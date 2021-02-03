Linda Irene Audelo, 74 of Patterson passed away on January 29, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Patterson
- A dog named Allie
- Police Log January 19 to January 24
- Emergency Rental Assistance
- Rockslides on Del Puerto Canyon Road
- Local road and weather conditions
- Pedro Uvaldo Loreto: May 16, 1947 – January 18, 2021
- Alabama wins National Championship with Patterson’s Jake Saavedra
- Fire Log January 18 January 24
- Police Log January 12 to January 18
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.