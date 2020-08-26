Linda May Graves, 76 of Pittsburg formerly of Patterson passed away on August 5, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human trafficking operation in Patterson leads to 8 arrests
- Evacuation map of Stanislaus County
- Diablo Grande community warning upgraded to mandatory evacuation
- Del Puerto Canyon fire update
- Diablo Grande mandatory evacuation order lifted
- Residents advised to stay indoors due to poor air quality
- Stanislaus County Sheriff’s set up command post to aid evacuated residents in animal rescue and medication recovery
- Patterson mayor and city council candidates finalized
- City Council approves ordinance allowing outdoor operations for local businesses during pandemic
- Cal Fire SCU press conference offers fire update
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.