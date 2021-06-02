Lindy Jean Salomon: November 22, 1945 – May 23, 2021

Lindy Jean Salomon, 75, ascended peacefully on Sunday, May 23rd, to rejoin her beloved husband and son.
Lindy was loved by everyone she came in contact with, from acquaintances and neighbors to the thousands of schoolchildren she served in more than 20 years as a campus supervisor with the Sylvan Union School District, where she was also a union steward with the California School Employees Association. She retired in 2014.
Lindy was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Modesto and Escallonia Chapter 447 of the Order of Eastern Star. She also worked as a radio DJ in Petaluma, was active in bowling leagues at McHenry Bowl in Modesto, and always put her whole heart into everything she did. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Salomon, and her son, Donovan Scott Salomon. She is survived by her sons, Greg Salomon and Robert Salomon; daughters, Debbie Salomon Bradshaw and Kelley Salomon; and six
grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lindy’s name be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate.
