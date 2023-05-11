Little Free Libraries are more than a box of books

Knowledge is power, and the Little Free Libraries of Patterson aim to put this power in the hands of as many people as possible—and all at no cost.
Little Free Libraries operate on the slogan, “Take a book, leave a book.” They are a free space for book sharing where anyone can either take or donate a book. While adding books to the boxes is encouraged, anyone can get a book without worrying about replacing its spot or returning it. According to the organization behind these book exchanges, “Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.”
As a part of Love Patterson on April 29, two more of these Libraries were installed in town. Kandace Weyhrauch, the Projects Manager for the event, volunteered her own home as one of the locations. “It encourages literacy and it makes reading easily accessible to people of all walks of life,” she said. “I hope it will encourage people to recycle books instead of throwing them away when they’re done with them. [They are] giving them an opportunity to have a new life in our community. I really hope it encourages literacy and the love of reading.”
Weyhrauch reported seeing a major positive reaction to the Library even in the short time it has been up. In addition to many neighbors stopping by, some people have been dropping off decorations to improve it. She recently woke up to see a windmill sitting in the planter her Library is built into. Though the box was stuffed with books shortly after installation, many have been disappearing, with others being added by neighbors.
“My main thing that I always tell them is, you don’t have to give us a book to get a book. It’s not an exchange program, and you don’t necessarily have to return the book when you’re done. I want the kids to know that they can come get a book every day if they want.” Weyhrauch also has plans to improve the Library, adding bookmarks and seasonal books. “I’m hoping it instills the love of learning and the love of reading in even just one person’s life.”
Invest in Me Executive Director Erica Ayala also received a Library as part of the day’s labor. “It gives access to children and families to books at their fingertips. Literacy rates are low, so giving opportunities for families and children to have access to books and very important. Little Libraries really create that.” Ayala has also seen books disappearing and being added, with many readers coming by. “My kids like going to the Little Library and swapping books.”
She hopes that the Libraries will be a gateway to the Patterson Library. Many people are unaware that the library exists or don’t know where it is, and having a Little Free Library in their neighborhood could help them discover the resources and programs the downtown library has available. “It bridges that gap. You have a Little Library in the community, and why not take it a step further and go visit your local library?”
The first Little Free Library box sprung up in Wisconsin in 2009, and the idea has since exploded in popularity. A nonprofit formed in 2012 that facilitates the building of new book exchanges. Now, over 150,000 registered Libraries are spread around the world, serving every continent, 120 countries, and all 50 US States. The organization’s website state, “Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.”
The nonprofit has also expanded book access by starting its Impact Library and Indigenous Library Programs, donating Little Free Libraries to low-income communities and tribal reservations, places that otherwise have little or no literary resources for children.
You’ll find these Little Libraries scattered across Patterson. Some of the locations are 652 Walnut Avenue, 504 Nodell Place, 536 Sunflower Drive, 13507 Quince Avenue, 529 I Street, 978 Mary Jane Avenue, as well as Apricot Valley Elementary, Walnut Grove School, and Las Palmas School.
For more information on Little Free Libraries, in addition to steps on starting one, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org. To see regular updates about the Libraries, you can follow @little_libraries_pattersonca on Instagram.
