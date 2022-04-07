For the first time since 2015 firefighters from across the state visited Patterson Fire Station 52 to take part in a training event utilizing the Kelseyville Fire Protection District’s Fireblast Burn Simulator.
The simulator offers firefighters live fire training in a controlled environment. Three propane fueled fire sources simulate a couch fire, a stove fire, and a flashover event that can immediately be shut off in the case of an emergency.
The propane fueled exercises are not only safer, they are more environmentally friendly than traditional training. Because firefighters don’t need to burn actual buildings, these training experiences expel fewer emissions, require less water, and can be reused many times over - extending the educational opportunities available to countless agencies.
The Irrigator was invited to participate in the training event by Patterson Fire Division Chief Jonathan Schali, who has been responsible for coordinating training exercises for staff from Patterson Fire Department and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District since 2014.
Schali’s dedication to the safety and education of those under his command is evident, as he can often be found participating in the exercises alongside those under his tutelage. So it was no surprise that he acquiesced when this reporter agreed to don borrowed turnouts and experience fire training first hand only if he led the way.
With Kelseyville Fire Chief Joe Huggins at the control panel, I climbed the stairs of the Fireblast Simulator and followed Chief Schali into the dark.
Quickly shuffling on our knees, firehose firmly grasped in our hands, we moved forward into the trailer.
I knew from Chief Huggins’ explanation of the sequence of the exercises that we would first face the couch fire. However, I suddenly became very aware of my lack of preparation and overall inexperience.
The weight and balance of the breathing apparatus, helmet, and bulky turnout gear quickly become cumbersome, especially when in a position and space that limit movement. The protective eyewear, although imperative to shield against heat and debris, significantly limited my peripheral vision.
Other than fire there is no light source inside of the simulator. The metal walls are charred carbon black, preventing the fire from reflecting off of any surface. You can either see because the fire lights the way or you’re surrounded in darkness.
Situational awareness combined with muscle memory, and the self-control to remain calm under extreme conditions are life-saving skills that are honed during training exercises like this.
I expected to feel extreme heat when Chief Huggins turned on the couch fire simulation. What I wasn’t expecting was to begin breathing in hot air.
I naively didn’t realize that the breathing apparatus I was wearing would be affected by the external temperature change.
Within a few short minutes, I was inhaling air that felt like it had been trapped inside of a car parked in the Central Valley sun in August.
I was out of breath and I hadn’t done anything except stand on my knees behind Chief Scali as he explained how to use the nozzle.
Before I knew it, Schali was positioned slightly to my left instead of in front of me and he was yelling for me to take the nozzle and put out the fire.
As I took a more forward position, I began clumsily opening and closing the nozzle not exactly as he had shown me.
Using short bursts of water conserves the resource. In a true live fire situation a fire hose is connected to a fire truck which may or may not be connected to a fire hydrant. Learning to effectively control and extinguish fire with the least amount of water prevents straining available resources.
Different firefighting apparatus have differing water holding capacity. The truck most commonly recognized as a fire engine, a Type 1, has a minimum requirement set by the National Fire Protection Association of 300 gallons. Brush trucks, most often used in wildland firefighting but not uncommonly found responding to structure fires, have water holding capacity that ranges anywhere from 50-750 gallons.
Knowing the equipment being used and the capability of that equipment is equally important in a real life scenario. No one wants to be ‘that guy’ who dumps every ounce of water in the tank before back-up arrives, or decreases the water pressure from the hydrant that could negatively impact all of the connected lines and limit the effectiveness of the firefighting.
I was ‘that guy,’ opening the nozzle far too wide and using entirely too much water for the job at hand.
After extinguishing the couch fire, Schali and I pushed forward a few steps more to confront the stove fire.
Society often repeats the adage that firefighters ‘run toward the danger when others run away.’ I never really understood that saying in practice.
Obviously they go toward the danger. Their job is to put out fires, fire is dangerous.
That’s not entirely accurate though.
In order to efficiently, and effectively put out a fire, it’s important to be close to the source. As an example, if a doorway is on fire it’s likely the fire is in the room behind the doorway. So, you spray the doorway until it’s safe to pass through and then you push in closer to the source. ‘Running toward the danger.’
Thankfully, the simulator is reasonably open. There aren’t separate rooms, just separate targets.
As I continued extinguishing the stove fire, Chief Huggins began the flashover exercise.
Simultaneously, I alternated aiming the spray of water between the stove and the flashover.
The stove was similar to the couch in that it was a solid, stationary conflagration. From my perspective, the flashover was anything but.
It began at the ceiling above the stove fire, and rolled across the ceiling toward Chief Schali and I. Moving rapidly, fueled by the propane, the flashover was easily the most terrifying aspect of the exercise even though I knew it wasn’t ‘real.’ All I could think was, ‘Keep the fire in front of you,’ like Schali had instructed.
In the end, Chief Huggins let me win and I extinguished the three fires. No one was injured and I only knocked one sensor off-line with an unintentionally well-aimed hit from the hose.
Schali didn’t tell me to turn around to evacuate the trailer so I shuffled out, on my knees, backward. I'm still unsure if he was hazing me or if that's how you're supposed to leave the space. Regardless, I’d be willing to speak for most of us unaccustomed to firefighting when I say that movement, in that gear, is not easy.
Prior to entering the simulator I had been instructed about the appropriate actions upon leaving the trailer. “Do NOT start pulling off your gloves and helmet.” West Stanislaus Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Paul Lara told me.
Instead, I was to stand around for a few minutes allowing my gear to cool down to prevent burning myself.
After several minutes, Lara removed the heavy helmet from my head, held it in front of me so that I could see it through the facemask I was still wearing. Cool enough to be held and still hot enough for the rim to be flexed back and forth.
How could the previously inflexible shield I had been wearing on top of my head been that hot and I hadn’t noticed? I’m not sure how hot the air temperature was inside of the simulator. I’m confident that it could have been much hotter had Chief Huggins not been in control, and for that I’m grateful that he was.
I’m not a firefighter. I have no delusions of grandeur that make me think after my very brief experience in a controlled environment I now have some kind of secret firefighting knowledge or super skill.
What I did walk away from the experience with was a renewed respect for the physical and mental fortitude of the men and women who do the job. And a very real appreciation for the equipment necessary to protect the bodies of the people who run toward the danger.
Without well-maintained practical firefighting equipment, and training exercises to develop and hone necessary skills to use that equipment, the job cannot be done safely.
My thanks to various members of PFD and WSFPD including, Casey Zenger, Paul Lara, Dan Borba, and Jonathan Schali for the use of their gear, their help, support and leadership; Chief Joe Huggins of KFPD for his instruction and operational expertise.
Volunteer firefighters from several agencies that included Spring Valley, Woodland Ave, and Hughson, as well as students from Columbia College Fire Technology program were served by the weekend-long training event.
Firefighters also practiced ventilation exercises on a roof prop guided by members of WSFPD.
Interior and exterior door breaching exercises were led by staff members of Blue Collar Training Network.
The training event was made possible by the California State Firefighter’s Association and grant funding provided by SAFER. The four-year grant funding was awarded to CSFA in 2018 to provide live fire training courses to volunteer firefighters throughout California.
According to the CSFA website, “The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER) was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, "front line" firefighters available in their communities.
“The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments' abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the NFPA (NFPA 1710 and/or NFPA 1720).”
