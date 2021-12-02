This December for two weekends the Nutcracker ballet will find a home in local theaters for the first time since 2019. With two weekends at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto and one at the Grand Theatre for the Arts in Tracy, the performance is a large undertaking. Three Patterson families are proud to be part of it.
Hailey Kolding, 14 years old, has been dancing in the Nutcracker for five years, and has been doing ballet for eight years. Since she was young her mom took her to the Nutcracker and growing up with that likely influenced her reason for pursuing ballet.
“I've been dancing at other studios, and I've just grown up to like ballet the most,” she explained. “All of the other techniques and I just liked it the most, so I just continued to do it.”
Hailey has had many roles in the past, and this year she stars as an assistant to the sugar plum fairies, a baker, a mouse, and part of the Chinese corps. Her mother, Oana, gave some insight into their busy schedule.
“She dances about 20 to 25 hours a week and … it's not a short drive. It's a little nuts, I have to say at the least, we just divide and conquer where we can. And she's not missed a practice yet, so we're just making the best of it as we can. It's always very rigorous from August until the end of the show.”
Oana Kodling also explained her reaction to Hailey being part of the show.
“She's a great dancer. And to be able to see her grow through the years with Central West Ballet it's been beautiful and it's great to see her on stage. It's like the proud mom moment.”
Lundyn and Peytyn Keeney, 12 and 8 respectively, are sisters performing in this year’s Nutcracker.
Lundyn said, “At one point my mom took me to see the Nutcracker and I was just like, yeah, I’m going to do that, that’s what I’m gonna do.”
She explained that her first time on the stage was nerve-wracking, but with time she’s realized that no one notices if she messes up anyway. Though she’s not sure where she’ll be next year, she hopes to be able to perform again.
Lundyn is performing as a party girl and ice fairy and Peytyn as a baby mouse.
Tabitha Benefield, eight years old, has been in the Nutcracker once before in 2019. Her reasons for joining the show are simple: “I like to dance, and I like the story of it.”
She explained that one reason she enjoys doing the Nutcracker is because the moves they practice are more of a challenge than her usual classes. “I like doing harder stuff, like some of the older dancers do.”
While Tabitha said she isn’t nervous for her performance in the Gallo Center, she is nervous about going to the Grand Theatre, because it’s unfamiliar to her. “I’m a little nervous about going to Tracy though, because I’ve never done that before.
I kind of know how to get my way around the backstage at the Gallo because I’ve been there before.”
“It’s emotional, and it brings great pride watching her up there,” said her mother April.
The performances at the Gallo Center run from December 3-5 and 10-12. The Grand Theatre shows happen on the fourth and fifth of December. The ballet dancers from Patterson would always be happy to have more support in the crowd; why not give the Nutcracker a try?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.