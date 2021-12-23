Local boy holds stuffed toy drive for kids in need

Over the last several weeks eight-year-old Sage Ployhar held a stuffed animal drive for kids in need. The toys will be donated to the Stockton Heat hockey team who is participating in the annual Teddy Bear Toss promotion popular amongst hockey teams across the nation. All toy donations benefit the Community Foundation of San Joaquin as gifts for children in need during the holiday season.
TyHa McCandless, Sage’s mother, spoke of the motivation behind the toy drive. “Sage found out that there’s a lot of kids who don’t have stuffed animals, and he really likes stuffed animals, [and] he wanted to make sure that more kids got stuffed animals because that’s one of his favorite toys.”
McCandless said that the charity effort received a lot of positive response from the community. With donations from the Patterson Fire Department, Sacred Heart Catholic School, other local businesses, and average citizens from Patterson and nearby areas, the drive collected a total of 420 stuffed animals. “A lot of people messaged him, telling him good job for doing this, and that they’re inspiring their kids to do something too.”
Last year, Sage collected coats for kids in need, giving out over 200. “This year he wanted to do something different,” said McCandless, “and so he wanted to find a way to be able to help more kids get the stuffed animals that he loves so much.”
“It makes me feel really good that he wants to help people,” she continued. “Being able to do something for people who don’t have stuff teaches them about giving and caring.” She also explained how she and her husband have been teaching Sage about good karma, using it to motivate him to help others.
Thanks to the generous contributions of local residents, less privileged kids will enjoy a more abundant Christmas this holiday season.
