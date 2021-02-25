Fourteen year old Boy Scout Diego Gallardo, an eighth grader at Walnut Grove Elementary, has recently completed his Eagle Scout project that started back on November 21. The project, which was to document and archive historical data on gravestones at the Patterson Cemetery, was one that Diego led diligently with the help of volunteers from the community.
The Eagle Project served as an opportunity for Diego to highlight his leadership, and commitment to duty while serving and benefiting his community. Diego demonstrated those abilities by leading over twenty-five volunteers in an organized fashion assigning them rows and duties as they respectfully and gracefully combed the cemetery to upload and archive over seven thousand headstones to the website, Billiongraves.com.
“The volunteers worked being respectful and to not disturb the deceased or their headstones,” said Diego’s mom, Patty Gallardo. “Some were hard to photograph because they were very old and worn out [so] they used a small broom to dust it off and a water spray bottle to make it clearer to read and photograph.”
Diego’s volunteers consisted of friends, family, teachers, fellow church-goers and his comrades from Boy Scout Troop 81.
“Diego wanted a project that would benefit his community. This project not only benefits his community now, but for generations to come,” said Gallardo. “Being able to see and read the information on the headstones of their ancestor’s final resting place will help with genealogy research.”
With the additional help, support and guidance of the Patterson Cemetery Board members and cemetery manager, Vee Hooper, Diego was able to take the time he needed to properly research any hard-to-read, worn out gravestones and record the information onto an index card to photograph along with the gravestone. Hooper sat with Diego to look up and record over six hundred and forty illegible gravestones that will now live forever on the online archives.
“This is a real asset to the cemetery and a great service to our community,” said Hooper. “What people probably don’t realize is that locating loved ones is an everyday function at the cemetery. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not helping someone find a loved one...What he’s done is really, really gonna be an asset in the absence of staff. This app [Billiongraves] will enable a family member to locate buried loved ones and it’s pretty simple to work. We’ve tried it out and believe me, I’m not totally into this tech stuff, that being said it will [also] enable people in my age group to facilitate this service.”
Hooper said that future plans include making a one page informational pamphlet on how to download and use the app to find your loved ones. This will hopefully help families to navigate the grounds during hours when cemetery staff is not present.
Although Diego has completed his Eagle project, he plans to carry on with his commitment by continuing to visit Hooper at the cemetery so they can continue to digitally archive more loved ones for the community.
“[Diego] said it was gratifying to know that nobody was going to be left behind, that everybody will be able to be found by their descendants...He will return every few months just to continue adding on. He made a commitment,” said Gallardo.
