Jorge and Olga Pulido of Patterson based business, Colton Creations, have been making waves with their custom signs and marquee letters and most recently made some for the Golden State Warriors.
The Pulido family moved to Patterson in 2019 from Santa Maria, California. Jorge Pulido worked as a union carpenter for five years doing high-rise buildings around the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors new arena, the Chase Center. His wife, Olga Pulido, is a social media influencer on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and has over 25,000 followers.
After the pandemic slowed down construction work, Jorge’s friend from Manteca, Tony Tran, asked him to come work for his party rental business.
“Tony works for a company called Heavenly Designs and he’s one of the most well-known party vendors in the area,” said Jorge. “He came over to my house and we started talking and he said, ‘why don’t you come work with me for a couple days?’ So I went and started over the weekend and saw how much business there was in the party industry. I started working doing different backdrops and balloon work and one day he was like, ‘Jorge, do you think you can build these four-foot letters?’ The first couple didn’t come out great but each one after that I started perfecting them little by little and now I’ve probably made over 2000.”
With Jorge’s background in construction, and Olga’s social media influencer status, the two have been able to grow their business into shipping nationwide and even most recently made signs for the Golden State Warriors.
“[The Warriors] reached out to my business partner, Tony Tran, who does the balloon work and I do the woodwork. Together we work hand in hand,” said Jorge. “They reached out to him last Saturday and asked if we could make the word ‘CHAMPS’ in the arena so that when the players walk in after the championship parade that's the first thing they see.”
The marquee letters were a favorite among Warriors players like Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney, who all took photos in front of the design.
“After they finished the parade, they came into the Chase Center for a private party for players and family members. The first thing they saw was the word ‘CHAMPS’ and a couple players took pictures with it. Draymond Green got a video of it; Wiggins was taking pictures with it and a lot of other players enjoyed the setup as well. I got a couple videos of the players [interacting] with it and I got to see Andre Iguodola, Coach Kerr, I got to meet Klay Thompson and talk to the first Mexican player to win a Championship Juan Toscano-Anderson. I also talked to Gary Payton senior.”
Currently working out of his garage, Jorge Pulido plans to get a warehouse by the end of this year to accommodate booming business that has him shipping signs across the country.
“I’m working on an order of 50 letters going to New York City right now,” said Jorge. “These are mostly being sold to party vendors who buy my letters so they can rent them out themselves.”
While Colton Creations mostly sells to party vendors, the company also rents out letters themselves through their website: coltoncreations.com. Jorge says that his family has received great support from the community, and they are loving their decision to move to Patterson.
“I’m pretty happy here in Patterson. I’ve been married five years and I have a 4-year-old and the three of us have gotten pretty used to it here. There’s a lot of community support here around the area and we get along great with our neighbors. I’m really in love with Patterson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.