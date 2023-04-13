Recently appearing on Good Day Sacramento, local Chef and entrepreneur Josephine McKinney has been hard at work keeping up with the demand for her business, Black Sugar Jars cakes. Through a Kickstarter campaign, McKinney hopes to expand her business and has been extremely grateful to the Patterson community for supporting her and Black Sugar Jars.
“I’ve gotten a lot of love and support from the Patterson community,” said McKinney. “They’re my support, my family.”
McKinney, who started selling across the street from CVS last year, has said that ever since she was featured on Good Day Sacramento, people have been ordering a lot more of her signature jar cakes.
“The weekend after the segment aired, people were coming and buying a lot of jars and telling me that they saw me on Good Day.”
From selling around two dozen cake jars over a weekend, McKinney’s sales have more than tripled, and now she’s raising money to help her keep up with the increased demand.
“I’m trying to raise money to help grow and scale my business,” said McKinney. “Because of all the demand that’s coming my way, I need to keep up plus I want to develop new flavors that are vegan friendly, diabetic and gluten free.”
After receiving an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts in 2013, Josephine McKinney started her own catering business cooking Southern Style Soul food as Ms. Josephine’s Catering. But it wasn’t until one afternoon that a random thought crossed her mind, a moment that McKinney likens to fate.
“I was just relaxing one day and I feel that God was just like, ‘Cake in a jar!’ said McKinney. “I couldn’t even believe it cause I never even heard of cake in a jar.”
After a little research and trial and error, Josephine came up with her own method to layering cake into jars, and started selling them out of her apartment before operating from vendors markets around the region.
Speciality cakes like Peach Cobbler, Red Velvet with fresh strawberries and cheesecake frosting, and Banana Pudding all neatly layered in small mason jars have helped Black Sugar Jars win-over customers from all around.
Apart from Black Sugar Jars, Josephine works full-time for the Patterson Unified School District as a Paraeducator at Creekside Middle School. She’s also heavily involved in her church, Agape Baptist and wears multiple hats there.
“I’m Choir President, I participate in the Pastor’s Aide Ministry, I help with the Tech Ministry, I’m a part of the Women’s Ministry, Praise Dance Ministry and I also help with the youth from time to time. I love to study the bible. I’m a Woman Sunday School Teacher and I also write Poetry. Both regularly poetry and Biblical.”
Black Sugar Jars next event will be at a vendors market in Patterson on April 22 at 900 E. Las Palmas Ave. Black Sugar Jars Kickstarter Campaign can be found at: http://kck.st/3m6PdYR and @blacksugarjars on Instagram.
