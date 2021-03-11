To say that local comic fan and aficionado, William Hoffknecht, has been busy since the last time he spoke with the Irrigator back in 2019 would be an understatement. In fact, shortly after the article was released, he was reached out to by Patterson High School Art Instructor, Cade Tomasegovich to mentor an aspiring comic artist for her Senior Prep Project. Since then Hoffknecht has not shown any signs of slowing down, as the student has now been featured for an eight-page introduction on the third issue of Hoffknecht’s self-published zine, Hundred Percent Comics (H % C).
“I messaged her for issue three and was like ‘hey you wanna throw some stuff in here’ and she said yes,” said Hoffknecht. “The story we worked on [during the prep project] is different from what we published but it’s the same style of stuff she makes for webcomics. Korean Manga inspired.”
But two local artists collaborating for the third issue of H%C isn’t even the highlight of the zine. The highlight is the announcement of Hoffknecht’s endowment, the “Make More Comics Art Grant.” In which he plans to award independent comic and zine creators with funding to see their projects through. According to Hoffknecht, the grant was inspired by the Xeric Foundation, which was founded by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator, Peter Laird.
“Peter Laird started an arts grant called the Xeric Grant, which through the 90’s into the 2000’s was like, hugely influential,” said Hoffknecht. “[The Xeric Grant] didn’t give away a ton of money, it was only like up to $5,000 for a cartoonist and it was only a few a year. It wasn’t a huge grant but it was considered underground prestige. If you won the Xeric grant, that meant something. That meant that you were a highly regarded independent creator. That grant gave us the next generation of cartoonists. That’s when I was like, ‘why am I spending money to publish my comic?’ Maybe I should spend my money by giving it away. Maybe that’s a more effective use.”
With the help of a group of online collaborators, Hoffknecht has set up a panel to oversee submissions for the grant, which are currently being accepted at www.makemorecomics.com until the end of March.
“So I worked with my group of creator friends and publishers and we came up with submission guidelines that are based on the old Xeric grant,” said Hoffknecht. “I have a panel of people that we work with and I haven’t told anyone who’s on the panel...We’re in open submission time so anyone or anything that can be considered comics that meets the submission guidelines is gonna be considered. We want to see who will submit. What are we gonna find that we didn’t know was out there? And in the end we are gonna cut them a check with no strings attached. We’re just gonna trust based on the submissions that they’re gonna self-publish...It has to be intended to be self-published, physical print, because that’s what we are trying to support. A print version in the end.”
Hoffknecht plans to fund the grant through sales of his comics and promises that all of his future work will go towards funding the grant.
“In fact, I have it set up that any of my previous works [will go towards the grant],” said Hoffknecht. “I raised the price on digital and physical copies of my work online and openly said that this is going to be more expensive and here’s why, [because] we are trying to make this grant solvent.”
The decision to use proceeds from future sales towards the grant couldn’t have come at a better time, as Hoffknecht and his group of collaborators just secured the licensing to reboot and complete the cult classic comic series, “Image 1963.” The original comic series was created by star-studded trio: Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta), Steve Bissette (Swamp Thing, Godzilla King of the Monsters) and Rich Veitch (Aquaman.) Originally, Hoffknecht planned on completing the series with his collaborators unofficially in the “underground” comic scene, but the hype that surrounded their ambitious plans caught the attention of one of the original creators, Steve Bissette, who was willing to help them make it official.
“It’s considered one of those great unfinished projects,” said Hoffknecht. “Alan Moore went on to do other projects so it kind of just fell apart in 1993/94 and hasn’t been worked on since then...We in the group got together and said, ‘let’s finish this project, let’s do our version of what this would look like just for fun’ because we all love it and it was meant to be just kind of an underground bootleg kind of project but Steve Bissette got wind of it and he reached out and was like, ‘Hey, I’m open to licensing my part of the universe.’ So we got in discussions with him and [reached a deal]...We essentially got licensing for just under half of the characters and trademarks to the 1963 universe so we are going to be creating our own stories of that and fair use parody of everything else.”
The project will consist of fifteen to twenty different creators who will all be donating their time and working for free so that the proceeds can go towards the “Make More Comics Art Grant.”
“Right now, all of the creators are going into this understanding that they are doing this for free [to support the grant.]”
Hoffknecht will also be working on and publishing a revision of Marvel’s “Weapon X,” that will be called “Weapon Echh!” A fan tribute that will work to reimagine the original story through the eyes of the fans.
“I partnered with Ben Granoff of New York. We mapped out every page of the entire story and told everyone, ‘here’s a sign-up sheet. Pick any five pages that you want.’ Everyone’s just kind of doing whatever inspirational thing they want to show their love for the source material. We have some artists who recreated [the original] almost exactly. We have some who have shuffled stuff around and some have changed the dialogue [completely],” said Hoffknecht.
As if these big projects weren’t enough for Hoffknecht, he has also been working on an online catalog of one dollar comics to sell around the world.
“Comic fans love going through cheap comic bins,” said Hoffknecht. “But Covid put a damper on a lot of that. You can’t just go to the comic shop and dig through bins like you used to and I have stacks and stacks of comics that I used to go sell at comic cons. I have a garage full of thousands and thousands of comics. Most of them are dollar comics and since we can’t have people digging through dollar bins I decided to organize them and form a database online so they can go through the database and if they want something they can work out a deal. Everyone is buying a ton of stuff. I literally have 200 comics that are packaged next to me right now that are being shipped to Texas to a guy that went through my database.”
For more information and to keep up to date with all of Hoffknecht’s projects visit 100percentcomics.com or email 100percentcomics@gmail.com. Submissions for the “Make More Comics Art Grant” are being accepted until March 31.
