After weeks of searching, 27-year-old Cassidy Lindo and 26 year old Robert Lindo of Patterson, have found the Apricot Fiesta Treasure duct taped to a well on Ward and Bartch.
“I thought about the last clue going to ‘Patterson’s last,’ so I drove to the last Apricot orchard down Ward,” said Cassidy. “There were lots of other people searching too. I gave up and as I was walking back to my car, I saw the [treasure] taped to the bottom of the outside concrete wall of the well.”
The Lindo’s have been going out two or three times a week since the first clue was published and have been going out as a couple since 2013. Searching for the treasure has been a yearly tradition for the couple.
