Local EMTs Dennis Flannery and Beto Sanchez honored at State Capitol

Paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), emergency medical dispatchers, and other ambulance company personnel from across the State of California were recognized as Stars of Life at the State Capitol last weekend. Their actions, whether from a single life-saving event or a career-long exemplary performance record, demonstrate that they have stood out among their peers as the best of the best among California’s ambulance providers.
“These Stars of Life who serve our community exemplify the greatness and heroism of our industry,” said California Ambulance Association (CAA) President Jimmy Pierson. “Their stories demonstrate the courage, discipline and skill needed to remain calm under pressure while delivering basic and advanced life support care in the field.”
Among those being honored are two Stars from Patterson District Ambulance.
Dennis Flannery and Beto Sanchez.
Flannery, an EMT-Paramedic, began his EMS career in 1991 after military service in the Air Force and became a paramedic in September 1993. He started work with Patterson District Ambulance in 2002.
“[Early in my career] I quickly learned I had a knack for and a niche that I really enjoyed in EMS work,” said Flannery. “I was encouraged by my peers and teachers to prive at the next level as a Paramedic…Fast forward almost 30 years and I still thoroughly love and enjoy what I do. To be recognized by the Healthcare District, my bosses Paul and Karin, and the California Ambulance Association for my efforts in being an exemplary and compassionate caregiver is nothing short of amazing. [This recognition] is not taken lightly, it's very rewarding and inspiring. It has been a wonderful career and I shall continue as long as I can.”
Dennis is a true EMS professional. He is exceptionally dependable and always strives to provide the best prehospital care. He is a field training officer, a paramedic preceptor, and mentor. He gladly teaches and coaches new EMS employees.
“He remains steadfastly calm on even the most challenging EMS incidents,” observed Patterson Ambulance Director Paul Willette.
Dennis had a cardiac rescue last year which is remarkable. What made it more remarkable was that it was the first cardiac arrest for his EMT partner. Dennis ran the code, coached his EMT partner, and directed bystanders assisting with CPR until more help arrived. The patient survived and was discharged home from the hospital.
Dennis was previously recognized as a Star of Life in 2000. Dennis responded to a jewelry store robbery in McHenry Village where two police officers were shot. His prompt care of the officers and rapid transport to nearby trauma centers saved both officers' lives.
Dennis gladly joined a team of his peers to provide high level screening of health patients as part of a California Community Paramedicine pilot project. Team members participated in rigorous specialized training to allow them to screen and transport appropriate patients directly to the mental health care they needed and avoid an unnecessary delay in an emergency room.
Dennis continues his exemplary EMS career serving the Patterson community.
Patterson High School class of 2013 graduate, Roberto “Beto” Sanchez, Emergency Medical Technician, is relatively new to EMS. He started as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) with West Stanislaus Fire District as a volunteer in 2015. He became an EMT in 2018 to expand his knowledge and treatment options. In 2019 he came to Patterson District Ambulance as a part-time EMT.
“I truly enjoy helping people,” said Sanchez. “I like bringing a smile to their face. It makes me happy to know that I’m able to take someone's bad day and bring a smile to them. I was not expecting to get any recognition. I don’t ever expect any recognition. It’s never been about that for me. It’s honestly just been about the experience and being able to be there for people. Growing up in Patterson my family has used the EMS service a fair amount of times growing up and now going to calls it reminds me of the days my family needed them and how they were there for us.”
Beto Sanchez is currently in a paramedic training program where he is also exceling. Sanchez will complete his paramedic training later this year which will allow him to provide the highest level of prehospital care to the Patterson community.
“You will not meet a finer EMS professional than Beto Sanchez,” said Willette.
The Stars were presented with a Star of Life medal on the morning of August 10, in Sacramento. They were greeted by guest speakers including Acting Director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Elizabeth Basnett and Survivor: Vanuatu contestant, Chad Crittenden. The day’s festivities wrapped up with an awards dinner at the Sheraton Grand Hotel where the Stars received their lapel pin and legislative certificates.
Patterson District Ambulance, a part of the Del Puerto Health Care District, has been providing ambulance services to the west side since 1976. Del Puerto Health Care District has been providing healthcare to the community since 1946 when the Del Puerto hospital first opened. The Del Puerto Health Care District Board has positioned the District to continue expanding healthcare, ensuring that all aspects of the health continuum are considered for the communities of west Stanislaus County. The district provides healthcare to the communities of
Patterson, Westly, Grayson, Crows Landing and the surrounding rural areas. The District also provides services through the Del Puerto Health Center. More information is available at https://www.dphealth.org.
