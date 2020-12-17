Local families host successful toys for tots

On Saturday, Dec. 12 two local families teamed up to organize a toys for tots giveaway at Veteran’s Memorial Park on South Salado Avenue. Cousins in-law Salvador Valdez Jr. and Jesus Coronado teamed up to sponsor an event that Coronado said was inspired by his mother. “The idea came from my Mom because she’s been wanting to do something like this for years. She’s been wanting to give back to the community and to those less fortunate. She struggled when she was young so she knows the feeling of not getting Christmas toys,” said Coronado, whose band, Dotacion Especial, co-sponsored the event.
The other sponsor was SinCal Detailing, which Coronado’s cousin in-law, Salvador Valdez Jr, owns and operates. Valdez Jr. is no stranger to charity, and has been involved with community service since he was younger. “I give away school supplies at the beginning of August, and when I was younger I used to be in car club toys for tots drives. Now that I have been blessed with my own business I wanted to give back to the community [even more],” said Valdez Jr.
The family promoted the event on social media like Facebook and Instagram and wasn’t quite sure how the turnout would be since they did not garner many likes or shares, but once they showed up to Veteran’s Memorial on Saturday morning, they were stunned. “We ran out in the first 30 minutes. We had to run out and go buy more gifts and gift cards. Once we got back, we ran out again,” said Valdez Jr.
There were families lined up wearing their masks all the way down the sidewalk waiting for their turn to collect toys. Coronado said that they had about 200 gifts wrapped up by age and gender. “We had RC cars, helicopters, dolls, doll houses, basketballs, footballs, learning books, and little tablets that help kids learn. We also had 30 to 40 Starbucks gift cards that we were giving out. We wrapped everything up and wrote the ages on the presents and the gender and that’s [how we determined] what to give out.”
Esperanza Vargas, Coronado’s mother, and the inspiration behind the event said that this toys for tots is something that she has been wanting to do for a long time. “The thing is, I have been having this urge to give to the families in need,” said Vargas. “I come from a mom that was single because my dad passed away very young. She had us ten kids and I remember when we were very young she would take us to the Salvation Army or the schools to get free gifts. Then when my kids started growing up I was a single parent as well, and I just had this urge to give back what I received.”
In addition to the toys for tots, two raffles were held for parents. The raffle gifts were donated by Dotacion Especial and SinCal Detailing. Parents of the children were asked to leave their name and number if they wanted to be a part of the drawing. After the event, the raffle winners were announced via Facebook Live, and made their way back to the park to pick up their gifts.
The family plans to host another event for Easter on March 27, and asks that anyone who wants to donate towards baskets or wants to help with facilitating the event to reach out to Dotacion Especial or SinCal Detailing on Facebook or Instagram @sincal_detailing. “I never thought it would have this big of an impact and just to go through with this and seeing all the people was like a miracle come true,” said Vargas.
