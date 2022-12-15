Local family puts on Christmas light show for community

Patterson resident Donny Chavez and his family have community members raving over their Christmas house light show that features music and lights synced in variation for hours.
“Right now, we have roughly 40 minutes worth of songs and different comedy skits,” said Chavez. “We also have roughly 10,000 plus LED pixels sequenced to the music.”
Chavez started the light show during COVID so that community members could come out and enjoy Christmas while social distancing. It has since evolved to a Halloween themed light show, Christmas and New Years. Additionally, Chavez set up his own radio transmitter that takes over the 105.1 station in the neighborhood.
“I have speakers set up on the outside of the house [if you’re walking] and if you come in your vehicle you can park across the street and tune in to FM 105.1.”
Reactions from the community have kept Donny and his family excited to add to their shows every year.
“We can literally hear people from inside our house. They get so excited and you can hear them turn their radios up and it brings so much joy to our family.”
To keep the house interesting, Donny Chavez likes to make most of the props himself.
“I try not to have the same stuff that everyone else has out there so I make most of the props…I have no electrical background, no engineering background, I’m just kind of like a jack-of-all-trades.”
The Chavez house is located inside the gated community, but a quick direct message to Donny’s Facebook and he’ll help you get in to take a look yourself. He says that many members of the community message him for a chance to take their families to view the show.
“I’ve had so many people come up to me and say that [coming to see the light show] is a tradition that they have started with their families. I’ve gotten good responses from parents that tell me how they love bringing their children and I have people coming multiple days to watch one or two songs and then come another day to catch another set of songs. It’s really fun to do and nice to get the feedback that I’ve been getting from the community. I try to post it on the community Facebook page [as often as I can].”
