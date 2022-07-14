Local family to open Victory Fitness downtown

The old Patterson Family Pharmacy building downtown next to the Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing some interior remodeling as it transitions to Victory Fitness.
“We are in the process of opening up a gym,” said the Araisa family during a conference call with the Irrigator. “It’s a family-owned business and we wanted to offer the community a space that fits the needs of all individuals.”
The Araisa sisters, as they’re known by the community, have lived in Patterson for over 30 years. The sisters were taught the ins and outs of hard work, dedication and financial independence by their mother while growing up.
“My parents were migrant workers who worked in the fields. Our mom had this business-driven mentality and even though she had very limited resources she would always do things like go to the flea market and sell items. Growing up we went to school and got an education, but something always felt like it was missing,” said the Araisa sisters. “[We remembered] what our mom used to tell us. She used to say that the only way to financial freedom is by having your own business.”
Before the sisters got the idea to open a gym, they were smack-dab in the middle of a successful crypto investment venture. That’s when they decided to use their returns to purchase the downtown building.
“[One of us] thought, ‘why don’t we invest money in crypto?’ so we dumped some of our savings into crypto and then tada! The money multiplied and we started the business.”
The Araisas are no strangers to business. In fact, over 15 years ago they were featured in the Irrigator as children who opened up a lemonade stand on the corner of fifth street.
“We’ve always been a very close-knit, business orientated family. We started buying homes and flipping them as a family. We are so close that we often crash each other's honeymoons. That's how close we are. [With this business] we thought, ‘why don't we venture [into a sector] that we are familiar with, health and fitness?’ so we decided to join our resources and purchase the building to open Victory Fitness.”
The gym will offer top-notch equipment and feature locker rooms equipped with showers, personal training services, a women-only section and class training areas.
“This gym will be a family within a gym. We will be offering services for those people who need an extra tap on the shoulder for motivation. The equipment we are going to offer is state-of-the-art. We have Hoist as our primary stationary equipment. We’ll have Life fitness for the cardio equipment. We’re also going to offer Tough equipment which is US made. It’s great equipment for squat racks. We’re gonna have over five squat racks which is a key factor in our gym. People will be able to squat next to each other and compete next to each other. For women there is going to be a Curve section. Some of us tend to get shy in the gym when we’re squatting, and we don’t feel comfortable. This section will be our own utopia. We are also going to have a multi-purpose room for classes and yoga that will have state-of-the-art lighting that goes along with the music and environment. There’s also going to be a turf section where people can do crossfit platforms, pull-up bars, ropes. It’s going to be a multi-purpose gym that everybody can workout in.”
The Araisa family is excited for their business to thrive in the downtown area and encourages community members to always pursue their dreams and not to hesitate to reach out for assistance from family.
“We want to welcome everybody regardless of their fitness background. This is going to be a welcoming environment for everyone, and downtown Patterson is such a beautiful place. Everytime we drive through there it brings that essence of who we are back. You can open a business in new areas, but it just doesn’t feel like home. When you’re walking downtown it feels safe, it feels like you belong, it revamps this town of ours that’s so close to our hearts…If anyone has ever questioned whether or not they can venture into a business and you don’t have the means, [I encourage you to] reach out to family. If you are a woman, more power to you to come together and go forward with family and friends. Just knowing we are here right now is a dream come true.”
While there are no specific dates written down for opening day, the Araisa family is hopeful they can open by Fall 2022. Community members can check Victory Fitness on Instagram @victoryfitness_patterson or on their website www.victoryfitness247.com to find out more information and stay in the loop.
