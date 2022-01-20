Local hair salon welcomes all customers

Residing in a strip mall at 212 North El Circulo Ave, Creations Unlimited is a hair salon for, in the words of the owner, “anybody at all.”
The business’ current owner, Isilda Sierra, recounted how she came to running the salon in 1990. “I worked [at Creations Unlimited], and then when I left on maternity leave to have one of my children, I came back to work at a different location, and then I got a phone call from the owner of this location, telling me that she was selling and wanted to know if I wanted to purchase the business, which I did.”
Sierra mentioned that one thing she likes about owning a business in Patterson is the sense of community. Since it’s a small town, she knows most of her clients by name, and a community has come out of the business. “I grew up here, and been here most of my life, and I have of lot of people that I’ve known for 30 plus years, so it just brings a hometown feeling.”
She also said she likes that the type of business allows for her to take time off for family whenever she needs.
According to Sierra, Creations Unlimited is for everyone. Age is no limit, as she has one client who recently turned 100. “Any age, male, female, anybody can come into our business. We welcome everyone.”
