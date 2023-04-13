Local man served with heroic clergy on ill-fated voyage

Friday, February 26, 1943. The front page headline in the Patterson Irrigator said,
Soldier Victim of Sub Attack
Billy Logan lost in boat torpedoing
Local Boy Missing Following North Atlantic Attack
William “Billy” Logan had been aboard the SS Dorchester, a passenger steamship that was pressed into service by the War Shipping Administration in January 1942. Filled to capacity with crew and troops, the ship had been converted to a troop transport and was on its way to Greenland as part of convoy SG-19 with 904 men aboard. Shortly after midnight on February 3, the Dorchester was torpedoed by German submarine U-223 and sunk while crossing the Labrador Sea.
The Dorchester was not the only troop ship that was attacked during the war, but it is probably the best known incident due to the actions of four Army chaplains – two Protestant ministers, a Catholic priest, and a Jewish rabbi.
After the power went out and the ship started sinking, these chaplains worked to calm the men and help them to lifeboats. When the life vest supply ran out, each of them gave up their own and continued on until they were seen no more.
Two-hundred and thirty men were ultimately rescued by personnel from other ships in the convoy, but Billy Logan was not listed among the survivors.
A private in the Army Air Forces, he was listed on the manifest as a passenger rather than crew. He was assigned to an aviation squadron as an armorer, and was most likely below decks with the rest of his unit when the torpedo hit.
The official notification to his parents arrived on February 24, and stated “missing in action in the North Atlantic since February 2.” The Irrigator noted that two days prior, there had been a report about the sinking of two ships and 850 reported dead or missing between the two.
He was the fourth man from Patterson known to be killed or missing in action since the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
It was that event that had spurred him into service in the first place. A Patterson native, Billy graduated from Patterson Union High School in 1938; he had just completed his junior year at Stanford University in December 1941. He immediately quit college to enlist, but was repeatedly turned down by multiple branches due to a “slight physical defect.”
Undaunted, he decided to wait for the draft board. In late August 1942, and he and eight other Patterson men assembled in Turlock for transport to Monterey for training. He was initially assigned to the Army Air Corps Technical Training School in Kearns, Utah, then Buckley Field in Denver, for qualification in aviation gunnery maintenance.
In January 1943 he was in Massachusetts waiting to be sent overseas. The last known photo of him was published in the Irrigator on March 5. It was taken at Camp Myles Standish, and showed him in the uniform that was typically issued for service in the northern regions.
Confirmation of his death came in the form of a letter from the Adjutant General, which arrived on April 26 and was published in the April 30 edition of the Irrigator. As was customary during wartime, official notifications of death were frequently delayed until details could be checked.
As for the chaplains, the US government initially honored them in December 1944 with Purple Hearts and the Distinguished Cross; since they had not been engaged in active combat, they were ineligible for the Medal of Honor.
In 1957 the American Legion passed a resolution at its national convention, requesting Congress award the Medal of Honor to the four. Congress chose to create a separate medal instead, with the intent that it would have the same weight and importance. The bill was signed into law as Public Law 86-656 in July 1960, and the Four Chaplains Medal was presented to families in January 1961.
It was not until 1998, however, that Congress officially recognized February 3 as Four Chaplains Day. These annual observances are typically held around the country on Four Chaplains Sunday, and include an inter-faith service and a special commemoration ceremony with a focal point. The Department of California of the American Legion holds its annual ceremonies at a church near its headquarters in Sanger.
For more information about the chaplains and the sinking of the Dorchester, as well as professional training for First Responder Chaplains and for Medical Mental Health professionals, visit the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation at fourchaplains.org.
Amy Hussar is a Past Commander of Post 168 in Patterson and Past Commander of District 12, Department of California. This article is an expansion of the original, published in the California Legionnaire Winter 2015 edition.
