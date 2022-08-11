Local non-profits host back to school event in Grayson

Local non-profit Invest In Me teamed up with the United Community Foundation to host its third annual back to school event in Grayson last weekend.
“Our back-to-school celebration is to ensure students get the proper tools that they need and for them to really prepare to get back to school feeling confident and valued at the start of the new school year,” said Invest In Me Founder, Erica Ayala. “We had a guest speaker come in from the community to share her experience growing up and to really inspire the students to reach their goals and connect with adults.”
The event supplied 75 students from Grayson with backpacks, school supplies, lunch and activities as students made their way through the event at the Grayson Community Center.
“Valley Improvement Projects were doing activities with the students,” said Ayala. “The Stanislaus County Library was giving books away. Amazon donated backpacks and the Police Activities League provided lunch.”
Guest speaker, Areli Dohner-Chavez, shared her story about attending Grayson Elementary School, Patterson High School and graduating from CSU Stanislaus before becoming the Learning Director at Orestimba High School in Newman.
In tune with this year's more intimate setting, pre-registered students were treated to Dohner-Chavez’ story followed by lunch, activities and picking up their backpacks and school supplies.
“We want to make sure that students get the school year started off on the right foot.”
