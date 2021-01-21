Local Pet Groomer and Patterson resident, Andrea Delguidice, enjoyed some national attention for her art; an unconventional approach to cat and dog spa and grooming practices.
“So I’m a pet groomer, and I kind of like, evolved my business into something more artistic and more deeply connected with the animals and their energy,” said Delguidice. “I do Reiki on animals, sound healing, traditional pet grooming, therapeutic baths, and Ozone therapy.”
Delguidice focuses on metaphysical healing and tranquility practices such as Reiki, a Japanese energy healing technique in which a universal energy is transmitted through the hands of the practitioner and into the patient (in Delguidice’s case, the pet) to invigorate their well-being.
“When you get into a meditative state, you’re tapping into the energetic state that’s around us. You’re taking energy from your body and transferring it to your pet,” said Delguidice. “A lot of the science we use right now is based on physics and what we can see, and the metaphysics is what we can’t see. Everything is always energetic before it becomes physical.”
Using instruments such as singing crystal pyramids and bowls, Delguidice implements sound healing techniques to help relax her clients.
“Basically, all your little cells are vibrating at different frequencies and vibrations. You use pure sound to harmonize and stabilize the frequency and vibration of your cells...You can feel it in your body that [the animals] are getting helped. It’s something called vibro-acoustic therapy.”
Delguidice moved to Patterson from the Bay Area when she was a teenager. She attended Patterson High School her freshman year, and took the California High School Exit Examination at fifteen years old, so that she could focus on her interests, which at the time (apart from working with animals,) was theater and dance.
The Patterson resident slowly started to build an online audience on Instagram with her quirky creations, and eventually that led to grabbing the attention of producers from the HBO show “Haute Dog.” The show focuses on three dog groomers who compete in “head-to-tail,” creative makeovers of their furry clients.
Delguidice operates her business, Pet Revival, from home and from within Lisa’s Pet Styles in Turlock. She uses plant-based, pet-safe hair stains that usually last between 6-12 weeks to make eye catching designs like: Zebra stripes, hyena spots, checkers and tie dyes on her clients. She likes to express her creativity in a way that would be inspiring to others, especially the younger generation.
“I’ve kind of found that like, with the advancement of technology and [Artificial Intelligence] taking over all the little tidbits of society, all that’s going to be left, really, is creativity and imagination and expression and that’s what I’m trying to put forth, to give inspiration to the younger generations.”
Delguidice is currently converting her 1962 vintage milk truck into a mobile luxury spa where she hopes to operate Pet Revival as soon as this year. She is also in the process of writing a book on creative grooming.
Patterson residents can root for the hometown groomer now on HBO’s Haute Dog Season 1 Episode 7 now streaming on HBO MAX. For more pictures and information on Delguidice and Pet Revival, visit www.PetRevival.com
