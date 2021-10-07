Patterson native, William J. Samarripa has taken his love of fitness and competition to the next level by giving back to the community and competing in CrossFit competitions regionally and recently as far as Utah to achieve his dream of one day competing at the elite professional level.
“My first dream is to be a sectional level athlete and later down the line [I’d like to compete] in the CrossFit games in the Master’s Division,” said Samarripa.
Currently, Samarripa has taken his love of CrossFit and given it back to the community by teaching “Fitness Camps” at Patterson Health and Fitness in downtown Patterson. Samarripa said that the community that has been created through his classes is a direct representation of the CrossFit community in general, which tends to be supportive and motivational. He has seen tremendous growth both physically and mentally from his classes and in-turn, their hard work and progression is what inspires him to keep competing and working hard.
“I’ve been teaching [Fitness Camp] since March first of this year,” said Samarripa. “I’ve seen tremendous growth mentally for [my classes]. They have created new habits and I think it helps them to know how hard I work and when I show up to class they want to work hard too. I always tell them it’s a process, it’s not something built overnight or a couple of days, it takes time and they have definitely grown and grown on me too. It’s like a family, we motivate each other.”
Another motivating factor in Samarripa’s life has been his father, Bill Samarripa of Patterson. William has always looked up to his father who was a tri-sport athlete in high school and raised William as a widowed father.
“My dad has worked hard all his life,” said Samarripa. “I lost my mom when I was really young and my dad stepped in and played a huge role growing up. We had help from a lot of different families and friends in our neighborhood and thank goodness they were there to help my dad out with me...He's done everything possible for me to succeed. He’s really supportive and anytime I need something he’s always been there no matter what in any situation and the same goes for him. Whenever he’s down I’m always there.”
William recalls a time right after his mother passed away that his father would take him along to the track while he ran. William remembers trying to run after him and that was the moment fitness really came into his life and he saw how fitness and exercise could be used as an outlet.
“After my mom died my dad got in a little rut and a couple months later he started running at the track back when it was dirt before the football stadium. He took me out there and I remember watching him jog and I tried to catch him all the time and that’s what sparked my whole fitness thing. Also knowing that my dad was really athletic and he would work out occasionally and that lit a fire under me and I thought ‘ok that’s where I get that little bit of grit from.’ Just knowing that no matter how hard things are going to get I can always fall back on fitness to feel a little better. It’s an outlet.”
William’s outlet eventually led him out to Utah where he competed in one of the country's most intense fitness competitions, the Iron Games.
“I was hurt for the beginning of this year so [I missed out on other competitions] but I set my eyes on the Iron Games,” said Samarripa. “I pretty much trained for 6 months straight going into this one and I ended up taking twenty-third but this one was big ‘cause we had athletes from all across the U.S. coming to compete.”
The Iron Games competition went on for three days and included open water swimming, gymnastics and weight lifting. Last year William and his team competed in the Granite Games in Hollister where he finished third individually and his team finished eleventh worldwide and were one spot out of qualifying from a world event in Minnesota.
As for future competitions, Samarripa has his sights set on the Northern California Classic, where top athletes from across the state will compete in Sacramento in the summer of 2022.
“It’s where the top athletes in California go to compete. It’s like our CrossFit games in California.”
Samarripa credits his girlfriend, Stacy Mercado, who is a SPED teacher at Pitman High and also teaches dance at Patterson Health and Fitness, and Raquel Donbatalla, who teaches at Rising Sun Farm & Garden and also alongside William at Patterson Health and Fitness, as two of his main pillars of support and motivation when it comes to training, competing and bettering himself.
For any members of the community interested in joining Samarripa and his Fitness Camp crew at Patterson Health and Fitness, Samarripa says it’s a great opportunity for anyone to get involved and become part of a community that pushes you to be your best.
“Anybody can get involved whether it’s CrossFit or any type of fitness classes like the Fitness Camp. I think it’s a great way [to get started] because it’s really hard to do any type of fitness journey by yourself. Even for me it’s really hard to train by myself. Working out with my friends is amazing and it helps me grow as a person and as an athlete too and it brings people [of different paths] together. To put it in another perspective, say you have a school teacher and somebody who works in a warehouse...when they come to class to workout they have something in common, to get fit and to get better. It brings people in the community together.”
