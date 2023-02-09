Local resident wins 5-minute Save Mart shopping spree

When Patterson resident Lauren Silva bought a $10 raffle ticket from Ravens Cheerleaders outside of a grocery store one afternoon, she was just supporting a local organization trying to make their way to a Las Vegas competition, she didn’t actually expect to win. But she did. Lauren won a 5-minute shopping spree at Save Mart Patterson.
Last Sunday morning, Lauren was standing outside of Savemart with Ravens cheerleaders waiting for the store manager to come out and lead her to her starting point, which was the frozen food aisle located by the old pharmacy.
“I’m definitely gonna hit the egg aisle,” said Lauren as she waited with her Ravens helpers by her side. “...I have these lovely ladies to help me grab as many items as I can.”
The Ravens Cheerleading organization placed 2nd at a championship competition in Stockton, and after selling raffle tickets they were able to head to the national competition in Las Vegas where they also placed 2nd.
As the 5-minute timer started, Lauren and her Cheerleader helpers ran straight through the frozen foods and made their way to the egg aisle, after stocking up on some crates, they headed to the meat aisle where the majority of the 5 minutes was spent. As the time was announced over the grocery stores’ intercom, Lauren and the Ravens cheerleaders made their way to the produce aisle topping the cart off as much as possible during a 30 second countdown.
Lauren’s $10 raffle ticket paid-off as she was able to accumulate over $500 worth of groceries.
Patterson Ravens Football and Cheer is currently accepting registration online at: www.pattersonravens.com. Any questions regarding the Ravens organization and registration can be sent to: pattersonravens6@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.