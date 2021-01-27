The burn scars left by the SCU Complex fires are causing significant roadway issues in the canyon. The area, under a flash flood watch since Tuesday, Jan. 26, is expected to continue to receive heavy rain over the next 24 hours.
Stanislaus County public works has been working to clear felled trees and rockslides that have created dangerous driving conditions throughout the canyon, forcing the closure of Del Puerto Canyon Road until further notice.
Meanwhile, Patterson is receiving its own winter weather.
Localized roadway flooding as well as fallen tree debris is affecting drivers through town.
Las Palmas Avenue is littered with palm fronds and steady high winds will continue throughout the night. Drivers should be cautious and reduce speed to avoid hazards. Drivers should avoid driving over palm fronds as they can puncture car tires. If hazards cannot be safely avoided, be sure to inspect your vehicle for damage.
Sycamore Avenue and other “country” roads in the area are already flooding and the rain is expected to continue falling. It is not safe to drive through standing water. Reduce speed and check for oncoming and cross-traffic before driving around water.
Sandbags are available for city residents at 16215 Baldwin Road. Patterson Public Works Department will assist elderly residents and those with disabilities. Call 895-8000 ext. 9 for assistance.
Access to sandbag material is available to county residents, please bring your own shovel.
For assistance regarding sandbags, flooded streets, and broken tree limbs please call 895-8060. For after-hours assistance please call 895-8000 ext. 9.
To report downed power lines call TID at 209-883-8301, PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.