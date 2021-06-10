Longtime Patterson Residents, Jeremy and Nicole Angeles were heartbroken to hear that the Apricot Fiesta was canceled this year.
"For many of us who grew up in Patterson, the Apricot Fiesta and the beginning of summer are synonymous. When we found out that the Fiesta was cancelled for the second year in a row, we decided to continue some of our favorite traditions ourselves so that our kids wouldn't miss out on making some classic Fiesta memories,” said Nicole Angeles.
The Angeles' daughter, Cora celebrated her fourth birthday on Sunday, June 6. Her parents decided to throw her a Little Miss Apricot Pageant birthday party on June 4. A group text message went out to all of us letting us know the plan for Friday. It was all hands on deck as we had less than a week to pull off what would be the most special night of the year.
Rehearsal started at 6:30 p.m. that following Friday for all the little girls that wanted to participate.
Brynn McWilliams (Little Miss Apricot 2013) taught all of the little girls a short dance to perform. I taught the girls “Popcorn Popping on the Apricot Tree” song that Little Miss Contestants traditionally learn.
The birthday girl’s older sisters AvaLynn and McKenna filled out contestant cards for each Little Miss so that the birthday girl’s grandpa and emcee, Dave Angeles would have some talking points for each girl.
The show was ready to begin at 7:30 p.m. and we were all given the most wonderful surprise—the Valentine Family arrived with the current Miss Patterson Court!
We were all so shocked and touched that they took time out of their busy schedules to help us celebrate Cora’s birthday and our love for Fiesta!
The 2020 Miss Patterson Court was crowned at the Angeles’ property last year in a small ceremony for only the families of the participants, so the night had really come full circle when the girls showed up to surprise Cora.
The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem from horseback by Haley Goss.
Thanks to Lisa Perata Dayton, each little girl got their moment to shine as they walked on stage wearing her Miss Patterson 2001 sash and crown.
After they performed their song, dance, and stage walk, the Miss Patterson Court crowned each girl with a crown and sash of their very own. It was arguably the world’s cutest party favors.
Upon looking out into the crowd, I noticed just how many past title holders we had in attendance. I suggested that we have our amazing photographer who volunteered her time for the evening, Cassie Dooling Drymon, take a group photo of all of the Miss Pattersons and Little Miss Apricots from years past.
It was quite a turn-out of Patterson Royalty. We ended the evening by singing “Happy Birthday” to Cora and celebrating with 100 mini sugar cookies I decorated to look like little apricots.
Everyone in attendance had a wonderful time and all of the Little Miss Apricots had the night of their lives being crowned by the Miss Patterson Court.
