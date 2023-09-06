Lonnie Warren passed away on August 26, 2023, he was 72. Lonnie was born on November 11, 1950 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and moved to California when he was a young boy. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed WWE wrestling, the 49ers, and watching Westerns. Lonnie served his country in the Navy with honor.
Lonnie is survived by his daughters Michelle Warren and Desiree Warren, two grandchildren Noel Shields and Edgardo Ortiz, his brother Bill Warren, and his sister Shirley Warren.
He is preceded in death by his life partner Frieda Rice, his parents Billy and Willie Warren, and his brother David Warren.
Services will be announced later.
