Look for bigger fireworks this year

Saturday’s Fiesta fireworks show is promised to be bigger and better than ever before.
“We’re stepping up our game,” said Apricot Fiesta President Kristen Valentine.
This year the Fiesta committee, in conjunction with the Fire Department and City of Patterson, gained approval for larger sized firework shells.
“The newer ones will have more fallout coverage.” said Valentine.
Popular spots to watch the fireworks show include the Hammond Senior Center parking lot on Ward and Las Palmas and the Patterson High School Junior Varsity Baseball Field on the corner of South 9th and Las Palmas.
“Families can put down a blanket and have a picnic on the baseball field. At the Senior Center parking lot, people usually like to back their trucks in and have more of a tailgate setting. It’s a huge gathering area.”
Expect the sky to start to light up after dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.