Lorenne Alves passed away peacefully at her home in Patterson on November 16, 2021 at the age of 93. Lorenne was born on October 23, 1928 in Patterson California to Mary and Antone Ghisletta, the ninth of ten children. Lorenne met Manuel Alves at a high school football game dance. They wed on October 9, 1949 and moved to Patterson shortly after where they remained on the family ranch for the remainder of their lives.
Over the years Lorenne tried her hand at a number of occupations. She served at a Crowslanding diner, then moved on to own and run the Patterson Ambulance Company while raising three children. She would occasionally join her husband Manuel and drive the cattle truck with him across state lines. The two always called the ranch home, where they tended to the almond orchards.
Lorenne enjoyed cooking, baking and hosting events. She had a knack for sketching fashion, painting ceramics and an eye for art. Her love for her family was unparalleled. Lorenne and Manuel joined as a pair full of love, strength, and integrity rarely seen today. Their love of travel took them often to the coast in search of oysters and cool weather to the mountains for fresh air and scenery. Lorenne had taken part in various groups over the years such as Red Hat Ladies, Garden Club and others.
Lorenne leaves behind her son David Alves, daughter-in-law Colleen, daughter Cynthia Diehl (Alves) and son-in-law Jeff. She leaves behind six blessed grandchildren: Shivaugn Alves, Adam Alves, McRobert Alves, and Andrea Saretsky (Alves), her husband Matt, Justin Diehl and his wife Jaime, Katelynn Christensen (Diehl), and her husband Drew. She met her wonderful great-grandchildren Andy, Cali, Allison, Blake, Josie, and Jessa. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel, her son Steven, and her grandson McRobert. Also preceding her were her sisters Carlene, Margaret, Annalee, brothers Anthony, Franklin, Leo, Miles, Stanley, and Ronald.
The family gives the warmest thanks to Manuel and Lorenne’s loving care givers Valerie, Yolanda, and Stevie.
The family invites you to join in a Celebration of Life for both Lorenne and Manuel Alves on Wednesday December 1st, 2021 at 11:00am at the Masonic Lodge 605 N 6th Patterson California 95363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.