Lorraine Torres Chavez age 77, passed away peacefully December 20, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1943 to Dolores W. & Frank M. Torrez. Lorraine was raised in Upland California.
She eloped at the young age of 16 to marry her best friend and love of her life, Joe Chavez August 1959 who preceded her in death in 2020.
Lorraine enjoyed cooking, her hands were rarely still as she also loved writing and taking photos of family and friends.
Lorraine used her voice for kindness and truth her heart for love & compassion.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Joe Chavez, Jr. of Turlock, Mark (Elizabeth) Chavez of Marietta and Lorenzo Chavez of Turlock; daughters, Joanne (Stephen) Castro of Auburn, Suzan Chavez of Merced and Lydia (Jerry Dean) Castro of Turlock; sister, Faye Torrez Chavez; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Torrez, Jr. and sister, Evelyn Torrez Gonzalez.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday January 15th at Patterson District Cemetery in
Patterson.
Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.
