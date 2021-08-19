The Back to School Block Party & Child Safety Fair made its ninth annual appearance last Saturday, August 14 at Downtown El Circulo. The block party was in full swing with families of the community and students walking around with backpacks and smiles as they looked to choose which booths to attend.
Informational and activity booths from all Patterson Unified School District schools were present along with their staff and administration. At the Las Palmas booth, lines were long to play their “spin the wheel” games and collect schedules.
“We are welcoming our students back to school and handing out backpacks, t-shirts and water bottles,” said Las Palmas Elementary School Principal, Teresa Murillo. “We have some games for them to enjoy and [we’ve been busy].”
First responders were also having a blast at the back to school block party, a few of them participating in dances with the children. One sheriff’s deputy could be seen surrounded by a bunch of little students dancing to the “Chicken Song” hopping around and clapping while his colleagues enjoyed from a distance. In another instance, a local firefighter participated in a hula hoop challenge with the young students and was doing pretty well while his fellow firefighters filmed.
Resource stands from groups like Invest In Me, the City of Patterson, and Stanislaus Health were also present at the event. Site administrators and district office staff such as Superintendent Phil Alfano were walking around mingling with students, families and other faculty and staff while enjoying their time out at the Block Party & Safety Fair.
A Nutrition Service stand for the district was located at North Salado park and equipped with laptops for families to sign up for school lunch funding.
“We are encouraging all the families to fill out the income verification forms so that they can have free lunches,” said Nutrition Services Director, Vikeshni Diyal. “It can [also] help the district with funding to make sure we can continue all the services for students.”
One popular attraction was the Patterson High School Careers Pathway section, which featured Dave Dein and his Morning Star Trucking truck, some forklifts and a lot of students who wanted to pose for pictures and ask questions about the program. The Careers Pathway section also featured a Health Science Career booth with a life-scale human anatomy model displaying all of the internal organs.
“The kids really liked the anatomy model because you can take it apart like a puzzle,” said PHS Biology and Human Anatomy teacher, Catherine Selig-Reynolds. “So I was teaching them different parts of the body. They learned how big their heart is, the average person’s heart is about the size of their first and that really got them interested.”
Students will be back to school this Thursday, August 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.