After a long and happy life, Louisa Sarasqueta passed away on Tuesday, August 17th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Sarasqueta was born in Shoshone, Idaho on July 8, 1925 to Domingo and Antonia Soloaga. She married and moved to California in 1948, living in Patterson since 1951. She began her teaching career in 1960, teaching at Rising Sun School, Grayson School and Northmead, officially retiring in 1995. However, she continued working as a substitute teacher after retirement. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, a Basque cook, an interested gardener, an enthusiastic traveler and a life-long educator.
Mrs. Sarasqueta is survived by her children, Philip (Marilyn) Sarasqueta, Mark (Erma) Sarasqueta, David Sarasqueta and Lisa (Kent) Sarasqueta; her grandchildren, Julie (Greg) Hahn, Martin (Kaitlyn) Sarasqueta, Leigha Sarasqueta, Victoria Sarasqueta, Amaia Sarasqueta, Thomas (Mia) Brudnicki, Sam Allen and Kelsey Sarasqueta-Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her beloved husband of 47 years, Joaquin Felipe (Joe) Sarasqueta.
A Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, September 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment will be private at a later date.
Donations may be made, Patterson Garden Club, PO Box 1511, Patterson, CA 95363; Los Banos Basque Club, PO Box 123, Los Banos, CA 93635 or Patterson Historical Society, PO Box 15, Patterson, CA 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
