Hello Patterson! Before I begin, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Israel Ulibarri but everyone calls me Ezy (pronounced Izzy). My wife Anna and I were recently elected as the new pastors of Family Christian Center and we are excited to get to know you and get involved with this wonderful community. I have been in ministry for over 20 years pastoring churches in Colorado and California. In our travels and experiences, the Lord has been faithful and has shown us many things. And now, He has placed us in Patterson with a renewed vision, mission and passion.
Many people have asked, what is my vision, mission, and passion for the future of Family Christian Center. It all comes down to four simple words: Love God, Love People.
One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?” “The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:28-31
There is so much happening in our world today that occupies our time as we worry about our future, our family, our jobs, our country, our community, the pandemic, the economy, and the list goes on and on and on. What happens to us is that we lose focus on what matters most and our priorities get mixed up.
Matthew 6:33 states: But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.
What happens to a lot of us, is that we get this scripture turned around. You see, it is our job and priority to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness. As a result of us putting God first the second part of that passage will follow which is God’s job, not ours. The problem is that we focus on adding all these things unto us and forget about putting God first. When our priorities are out of whack, our lives will reflect it.
Therefore, as I take over the leadership of Family Christian Center, it is my duty to make sure we have our priorities lined up in accordance with scripture. We see in the book of Mark, that Jesus was asked, ‘what is the greatest commandment?’ Out of the 613 commandments from Genesis to Deuteronomy, what stood out as the top priority? Jesus simply replied that it was loving God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength. In other words, loving Him with all of who we are.
We need to love Him will all our heart which means the center of all physical and spiritual life. We need to love Him will all our soul which is defined as the seating of feelings, desires, and affections. We need to love Him will all our mind which is a way of thinking and feeling; faculty of understanding. We need to love Him with all our strength which is defined as ability, force, and might.
Jesus said that we should love God with all the vigor and engird of our physical life which is our heart and strength as well as the soul and mind which is the fountain and seat of our thoughts, passions, desires, appetites, affections, and endeavors.
Our love for God is shown as we spend time with Him in prayer and study His words in our Holy Scriptures. As we draw closer to Him and our love for Him wells up within us, an outward expression takes place and moves us into the second greatest commandment, love your neighbor as yourself.
1 John 4:7-8 says, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.”
We have experienced so much hate in our communities. We have built up dividing walls and called our “neighbor” the enemy because they do not look like us, act like us, believe like us or vote like us. We justify why we cannot love these people. The Bible says that if we do not love each other, that we do not know God because God is love.
In John 13:35, Jesus says, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
They will know you are a disciple of Jesus not by the clothes you wear, or the car you drive or your posts on social media, but by the love you have for each other. If we, as a group of believers, focus on the two most important commandments that Jesus emphasized, our priorities will realign and we can make our lives, our family, our community and our world a better place.
