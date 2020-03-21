The Love Modesto organization has launched a website to help those in need during this COVID-19 crisis by launching the Love Our Neighbors website.
Love Modesto organization is a volunteer organization that serves neighborhoods, schools, and marginalized kids and will now expand that reach to any residents in the county that may require help during this distressing time.
“Love Our Neighbors provides easy ways to help our community. Whether you want to make a donation or volunteer your time, Love Our Neighbors works with vetted, local non-profits that are addressing the community’s biggest needs,” a statement from their website said.
Love Our Neighbors will serve all of Stanislaus County as well as Ripon and Escalon.
“Together we can support our community and assist those most vulnerable, such as the elderly and ill,” said Jeff Pishney of Love Modesto said. “So far we have a lot more people volunteering to offer help than people who have registered with a need. We just want to get the word out that this service is here.”
Those interested can visit https://www.loveourneighbors.org/ for more information.
The homepage has a link to request for help or to volunteer.
Users must submit a form with their information and a questionnaire about their situation’s needs to request for help.
Those wishing to volunteer will also need to fill out a form to get connected with people in the community who need help during the pandemic.
Volunteers are being encouraged to practice social distancing and help from a distance as much as possible. Volunteers can help those vulnerable with tasks such as delivering groceries and needed household supplies.
Love Our Neighbors is also accepting donations from those who wish to pitch in. More information on donations can be found by clicking on “give help” on the front page of the website. There is information on how to donate money, give food supplies to local food pantries or other volunteering opportunities at local food pantry services.
Those who are unable to access the website can also call Love Modesto at (209) 566-9343 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.